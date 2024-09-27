AWS region’s RM57.3 billion GDP contribution could be fast-tracked to 2032- PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government believes that the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Asia Pacific (Malaysia) Region’s projected RM57.3 billion contribution to Malaysia’s gross domestic product (GDP) could be fast-tracked to 2032 from 2038, given its current pace of development, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking at the AWS Malaysia Region Launch Appreciation Dinner here today, he noted that the AWS, an Amazon.com Inc. company, has been a steadfast partner in the nation’s digital transformation journey.

He added that the launch of the AWS Asia Pacific (Malaysia) Region (AWS Region), with its 15-year investment plan, underscores the company’s unwavering long-term commitment.

Valued at RM29.2 billion, the AWS Region is anticipated to generate over 3,500 jobs and contribute RM57.3 billion to Malaysia’s GDP between 2024 and 2038.

In his speech, the Prime Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to digital transformation and positioning Malaysia as a regional hub for generative artificial intelligence (AI).

“With the rapid growth of cloud computing and digital services, the expanded foothold of AWS through the launch of the AWS Infrastructure Region in Malaysia sends a clear signal to businesses globally that Malaysia is fast becoming the premier regional destination for digital investments.

“Our policies on attracting digital investments are clear, with initiatives like the Digital Economy Blueprint aimed at transforming Malaysia into a high-income nation and regional leader in digitalisation,” he said.