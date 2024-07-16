Azizi appointed as new Perak police chief

IPOH: Perak deputy police chief Datuk Azizi Mat Aris has been appointed the new Perak police chief, effective today.

He replaces Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, who was made Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) director yesterday.

Bukit Aman Management Department director Datuk Seri Azmi Abu Kassim witnessed the handing over of duties held at the Senior Police Officers’ Mess at Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah here.

Meanwhile, DCP Zulkafli Sariat, who was previously the Senior Assistant Commissioner (SAC) of the Organisation Management Modernisation, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Secretariat (Research and Development), has been appointed as the new Perak deputy police chief.