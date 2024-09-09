Baby in cement: Perak Police seek cooperation of state Immigration Dept

IPOH: Perak police are seeking the cooperation of the state Immigration Department (JIM) in tracking down an Indonesian to assist in the investigation of the case of a baby’s body found buried under the cement floor of a house porch in Taman Sri Rokam here on Aug 28.

Its chief, Datuk Azizi Mat Aris said his team is working towards tracking down the woman in the country.

“If we find that the woman has returned to her country of origin, we will ask help from the police there to trace the woman,” he said when met by the press after attending the state police monthly assembly at the Perak contingent police headquarters (IPK) here today.

Earlier, the baby’s body was found by the owner of the house who had rented the premises to the suspect for the past three years.

The baby’s body was sent to the forensics department of the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital (HRPB) and an autopsy was performed on Aug 29.

Meanwhile, police will apply to extend the remand order against a local man in connection with posting slanderous comments via Facebook against a policeman who were killed in a shooting incident at the Ulu Tiram police station in Johor in May.

He said a remand extension is being sought as there are still many aspects of the investigation that have yet to be resolved.

“The suspect’s remand period ends today and we will make an application for a remand extention because some documents involving other institutions and departments have not yet been received,” he said.

“After completion, we will refer to the Deputy Public Prosecutor for any charges against the suspect.”

On Sept 5, police from the Tapah district police headquarters (IPD) arrested the 25-year-old suspect at a residence in Masai, Johor.

The suspected Facebook account owner, using the name ‘Wan Qayyum’, is believed to have written a comment accusing the late Constable Ahmad Azza Fahmi Azhar, 22, who was killed in the Ulu Tiram police station attack incident, of taking bribes.

Meanwhile, Tapah district police chief Superintendent Mohd Naim Asnawi said in a statement that the suspect’s remand has been extended for two days, starting today, and that the order to extend the remand was requested at the Tapah Magistrate’s Court this morning.

In another development, Azizi said his team has not received any official application from the Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA) to supervise the police pondok located at the Orang Asli One Stop Center (OAOSC) Bawong, near Sungai Siput.

He said his team cannot frivolously place police personnel at the location as it has to follow the established standard operating procedures (SOP).

“When a matter involves a security facility created by any party, it should be referred to the police first...there is a certain procedure involving staffing before it is gazetted. In addition, we also need to look at the burden or any form of crime there, before we can operate,“ he said.

A police pondok is being built at Bawong OAOSC and is estimated to be located about 38 kilometres from the Orang Asli Village of Pos Kuala Mu, Sungai Siput.

On Aug 20, residents of Kampung Bersah near the Orang Asli village of Pos Kuala Mu here, requested the government to build a police station or police pondok near the settlement to facilitate matters, especially reporting incidents such as crime.

It follows the case involving an Orang Asli child, Nuraina Humaira Rosli, 10, who was found murdered in a swampy area in the Orang Asli village of Kampung Bersah, Pos Kuala Mu.