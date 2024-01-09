Bahrain, Yemen send congratulatory messages to King, PM on 67th Merdeka Day

KUALA LUMPUR: Bahrain and Yemen sent congratulatory messages to Malaysia in conjunction with the 67th National Day being celebrated today.

According to the Bahrain News Agency (BNA), a congratulatory message was sent by the King of Bahrain, Sheikh Hamad Isa Al Khalifa, to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia on Friday.

The King of Bahrain expressed his congratulations and appreciation to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong while praying for his health and well-being, as well as for the people of Malaysia.

The King of Bahrain also prayed for the progress, prosperity and well-being of Malaysia

At the same time, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, also sent his congratulations to the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Earlier on Aug 29, Field Marshal Mahdi Al-Mashat, Chairman of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, sent his congratulations to King Ibrahim on the occasion of the country’s National Day, which was celebrated with great enthusiasm today, according to the Yemen News Agency (SABA).