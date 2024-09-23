Bangladeshi company director arrested on suspicions of bribing enforcement personnel

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has arrested a Bangladeshi company director on suspicions of being involved in a syndicate smuggling in foreigners using the ‘Counter Setting’ modus operandi.

An MACC source said that the man, in his 50s, was arrested in an operation around the Klang Valley at 8 pm yesterday, and is believed to be a syndicate agent tasked with bribing enforcement officials to allow foreigners into the country illegally.

“The man is believed to have offered bribes between RM200 and RM25,000 to enforcement officials in return of protecting, aiding and not taking enforcement action against foreigners who did not fulfil valid conditions or procedures,” the source said, adding that the MACC believed that the suspect had been acting as an intermediary from 2022.

The man has been remanded for two days till tomorrow, they added.

Meanwhile, MACC Intelligence Division director Datuk Zainul Darus confirmed the arrest and said that the case was being investigated under Section 16(a)(B) of the MACC Act 2009.