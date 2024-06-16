Bank employee nabbed over loss of RM24.2m from FD accounts

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested a bank employee suspected of being involved in the fraudulent withdrawals of fixed deposits amounting to RM24.2 million from four accounts.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf said the 38-year-old woman was arrested in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah last Thursday.

Police also seized three mobile phones, eight ATM cards issued by various banks, RM4,400 in cash and a laptop.

“Investigation so far has revealed the involvement of syndicate members from both inside and outside the bank who conspired to facilitate the withdrawal of the funds in question.

“This is because such transactions could only be conducted through internal collaboration,“ he said in a statement today.

Ramli said the arrest was made after police received four reports from account holders and bank staff in early June in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, when the victims noticed suspicious cash withdrawals made in Kota Kinabalu involving their fixed deposit accounts.

He said all the account holders involved denied any knowledge of the transactions and said they had never been to Kota Kinabalu to make the withdrawals.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code, and police are tracking and identifying several other individuals involved in the incident.