Yusof Hafizi wins silver at Para Cycling Track World Championships

NATIONAL para cyclist Mohammad Yusof Hafizi Shaharuddin delivered a stunning performance to claim the silver medal at the 2025 UCI Para Cycling Track World Championships in Rio de Janeiro.

The 28-year-old recorded a time of 1:15.432 seconds in the men’s MC1 1-kilometre time trial final early today.

He finished a mere 0.25 seconds behind gold medallist Ricardo Ten Argiles of Spain who clocked 1:15.182 seconds.

Bronze went to Ivan Ermakov of the Independent Neutral Athletes delegation with a time of 1:17.657 seconds.

Mohammad Yusof Hafizi had earlier broken the national record during the qualifying round with an impressive time of 1:14.117 seconds.

The athlete has contended with a nerve problem since birth that causes weakness throughout the entire left side of his body.

National para cycling coach Sallehudin Mohd Noh said this achievement sets a positive trajectory for future competitions.

“This success has paved the way for him to compete in and enjoy better success at the ASEAN Para Games in Korat, Thailand, and the Asian Para Games in Nagoya, Japan, in 2026.”

Mohammad Yusof Hafizi will have another opportunity to medal when he competes in the 200-metre sprint on the third day of the championships.

In the tandem team sprint event for men and women, Malaysia’s pairs finished in fourth place against strong competition.

The combinations of Mohd Khairul Hazwan Wahab with Muhammad Khairul Adha Rasol and Nur Suraiya Muhammad Zamri with Farina Shawati Mohd Adnan clocked 52.729 seconds.

They were defeated by team Great Britain who recorded a faster time of 50.406 seconds.

National rider Zulhairie Ahmad Tarmizi placed 10th in the MC5 1km time trial after clocking 1:08.571 seconds in the qualifying round.

The UCI Para Cycling Track World Championships continue through October 19 in Rio de Janeiro. – Bernama