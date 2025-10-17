United States GP declared a heat hazard event

THE upcoming United States Grand Prix was declared a heat hazard event on Thursday, making it the second race in succession to be labelled as potentially dangerous by ruling body the International Motoring Federation (FIA).

In a statement, race director Rui Marques said an official weather forecast had predicted a heat index higher than 31 degrees Celsius (88F) during Saturday's sprint and Sunday's Grand Prix race.

The announcement, which was also made at the Singapore Grand Prix two weeks ago, enables a rule that allows drivers to take up an option to wear cooling vests that circulate cool liquid to control core body temperatures in their cars.

The ruling on declaring a heat hazard race was introduced following the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, which left many drivers suffering adversely from high temperatures and humidity.

But the vests, which are scheduled to be a mandatory feature at heat hazard events next year, are not popular with all the drivers.

Those that take up the option must have 500 grams of ballast added to their cars in order to avoid any competitive advantage.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull explained in Singapore why he did not intend to take a vest.

“I haven’t used it and I am not intending to because I feel like this is a driver’s choice,“ the Dutchman said. - AFP