Bank Rakyat assures its system remains secure after attempted data breach on Sept 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Rakyat assured that its banking system remains safe and always prioritised the interest of customers, following an allegation that went viral on social media recently.

Bank Rakyat informed in a statement today that it takes seriously concerns arising from the allegation and is committed to transparency, besides continuously improving operational resilience to ensure banking services remain conducive and safe.

“Bank Rakyat remains committed to transparency and prioritising the interest of customers through continuous technological development to further enhance robustness and improve operational resilience.

“This is to ensure that Bank Rakyat can provide convenient and safe banking services to our customers,” said the statement.

Bank Rakyat has also taken proactive steps by notifying customers individually through letters and short message systems (SMS), apart from raising awareness about its cyber security measures.

The alleged incident has also been reported to the authorities and Bank Rakyat assures that all business operations are running as usual with banking integrity and security remaining a priority.

Customers who detect any suspicious activity are urged to immediately contact the Bank Rakyat call centre at 1300-800-800 or 03-5526-9200, or call the National Scam Response Centre at 997.

On Sept 3, Bank Rakyat announced that it successfully contained a possible data breach attempt that may involve some customer information following proactive measures it had implemented, and warned against phishing links.

The bank said it remains committed to transparency and has informed customers accordingly.