PM Anwar in Jakarta for annual consultation with Prabowo

JAKARTA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in Jakarta today for the 13th Annual Consultation with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, set to take place tomorrow. The meeting aims to enhance bilateral cooperation and address regional concerns.

Anwar’s special flight landed at Halim Perdanakusuma Airport at 7.40 pm local time, where he was greeted by Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono, Home Minister Tito Karnavian, and Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin.

The leaders will convene at Istana Merdeka in Central Jakarta tomorrow morning. This marks the first such consultation since 2017, when the event was held in Kuching, Sarawak.

“The Annual Consultations are the highest bilateral mechanism between Malaysia and Indonesia, designed to strengthen strategic and comprehensive cooperation,“ said Syed Mohamad Hasrin during a media briefing.

The discussions will explore new areas of collaboration while serving as a platform for both leaders to exchange views on regional and international matters.

Additionally, Anwar will visit the ASEAN Secretariat at the invitation of Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn. He is expected to deliver a policy speech on ASEAN, highlighting Malaysia’s upcoming ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025. - Bernama