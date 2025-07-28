Azerbaijan seeks global aid for landmine-free future at Malaysia seminar

KUALA LUMPUR: Azerbaijan has called for global backing to eliminate landmines, requesting political support, funding, and technical expertise to achieve a mine-free future.

Ambassador Irfan Davudov highlighted the need for international cooperation, including from Malaysia, to advance this initiative under the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“We expect the Malaysian government to make a decision on this issue. I believe that financial or technical assistance from Malaysia would be highly appreciated,“ Davudov said after the International Seminar Towards a Landmine-Free World.

The Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) leads demining efforts, which could take two decades and require an estimated US$25 billion. Despite the lengthy timeline, Davudov expressed confidence in success with global collaboration.

Shaharuddin Onn, Chair of the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC), reaffirmed ARMAC’s commitment to partnering with Azerbaijan. “This cooperation reflects the shared commitment between ARMAC and ANAMA. The partnership is tailored, collaborative, and based on cyber-focused solutions,“ he said.

ARMAC hosted ANAMA in 2024 to share ASEAN’s model for victim assistance and landmine rehabilitation. Shaharuddin emphasized joint efforts towards SDG 16, which focuses on peace, justice, and fundamental freedoms. - Bernama