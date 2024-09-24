Batik Air to launch new Penang-Jakarta route in October

KUALA LUMPUR: Batik Air is set to launch its new route between Penang International Airport and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta starting Oct 1.

The airline, in a statement today, said its new service will provide greater convenience for both business and leisure travellers, with daily departures from Penang to Jakarta and same-day return flights.

Batik Air chief executive officer Datuk Chandran Rama Muthy expressed enthusiasm for the new route, emphasising its role in enhancing connectivity between Malaysia and Indonesia to meet the growing demand for convenient options, besides addressing the significance of medical tourism in Penang for quality healthcare facilities.

“This new route makes it easier for Indonesian visitors seeking medical treatment, offering a smooth and convenient journey to excellent healthcare. With direct flights to Penang, patients can reach their destination easily without having to deal with multiple connections.

“We see immense potential in this route. In 2023 alone, Penang welcomed over 160,000 Indonesian tourists. This significant number of visitors underscores Indonesia as a key market, with young professionals and families drawn to Penang’s unique blend of cultural heritage, festivals and culinary offerings,” he said.

According to the Penang Tourism and Creative Economy office, tourist arrivals via Penang International Airport involved more than 40 countries last year, with the highest from Indonesia (163,187 tourists), followed by Singapore (74,800 tourists), Taiwan (15,602 tourists) and China (13,029 tourists).

The new Penang-Jakarta route will be serviced by Batik Air’s Boeing 737 aircraft, offering a dual-class configuration. The schedule has been carefully crafted to cater to the needs of medical tourists, as well as business and leisure travellers, ensuring a comfortable and efficient travel experience.

