RM2.4m artificial reefs boost marine life in six Malaysian states

PASIR PUTEH: The Malaysian Fisheries Department has set aside RM2.4 million this year to deploy 74 artificial reefs across six states as part of its marine conservation strategy.

The initiative aims to enhance fish populations and support local fishing communities while strengthening the marine ecosystem.

Datuk Azahari Othman, Deputy Director-General of Malaysian Fisheries (Development), confirmed the states involved are Kedah, Perak, Melaka, Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan.

He highlighted the dual benefits of artificial reefs, stating they not only conserve marine biodiversity but also increase seafood production.

A 2020 study by the Southeast Asian Marine Resources Institute (ISMAT) found that each artificial reef structure supports approximately 129 kilogrammes of fish biomass.

With 74 reefs deployed this year, the total economic impact is estimated at RM6.2 million.

Fishermen have reported significant improvements, with some experiencing up to a 90 per cent increase in catch volumes.

“The artificial reef programme has shown encouraging results for both marine life and fishing communities,“ Azahari said during the Artificial Reef Docking Programme in Tok Bali waters.

In Kelantan alone, 12 artificial reef units have been installed this year. Each structure, made of reinforced concrete, weighs 15 tonnes and measures 2.6 metres in height and 2.5 metres in width and length.

Since 2007, Kelantan has received 312 reef units across Tumpat, Kota Bharu, Bachok, and Pasir Puteh, with a total investment of RM6.26 million.

The reefs are categorised into conservation and recreational types. Conservation reefs protect marine life within Marine Park areas, while recreational reefs facilitate regulated fishing outside these zones.

Different designs include soft-base reefs, trawl net barriers, and steel reefs, each serving specific ecological and economic purposes. - Bernama