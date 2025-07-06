Nur Humaira targets gold at 2025 SEA Games in Thailand

NATIONAL taekwondo athlete Nur Humaira Abdul Karim is setting her sights on gold in the mixed pair poomsae event at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.

With the competition scheduled for late this year, she believes her partnership with Jason Loo has strengthened, boosting their medal chances.

The duo recently secured gold at the Austrian Open, showcasing their improved synergy. “I’m confident we can maintain our winning momentum because we’ve been consistently performing well on the international stage,“ said Nur Humaira.

“Our partnership is becoming more in sync, and I believe we have the potential to win a medal at the SEA Games.”

At the previous SEA Games in Cambodia, Nur Humaira claimed gold in the individual event and silver in the team category.

However, this year’s edition will not include individual poomsae, focusing instead on mixed pair, team, and freestyle events.

To prepare, she plans to compete in upcoming tournaments, including the Korea Open Taekwondo Championships from July 15 to 20 and another event in Australia in September.

“My target for the Korea Open is to get through at least the first two rounds,“ she said.

“South Korea will be our main rival, but we’re focusing on ranking points and experience rather than medals.” - Bernama