Biker injured by falling tree in Jitra

ALOR SETAR: A motorcyclist was injured after a tree fell and hit him in an incident along Jalan Alor Setar-Kangar in Ayer Hitam near Jitra today.

Jitra Fire and Rescue station (BBP) chief Senior Assistant Fire Superintendent Mohd Bustan Karudin said they responded to a call at 5.38 pm before arriving at the location about 25 minutes later.

“The Kedah operations centre (PGO) received an emergency call via the MERS 999 line. At the location, we saw a tree fallen on the road and which hit a motorcycle and a car.

“There were two victims affected, a motorcyclist who suffered injuries and a car driver who was unhurt,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the injured biker was sent to hospital by ambulance for treatment.

“Nine firemen accomplished the task of cutting up the fallen tree and the operation ended at 6.51 pm,” he said.