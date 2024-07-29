Bintulu Port takeover will not affect federal revenue - Hasbi

KUALA LUMPUR: The takeover of Bintulu Port by the Sarawak state government will not affect federal revenue, said Deputy Minister of Transport Datuk Hasbi Habibollah.

He explained that entities managing and operating the Bintulu Port Authority (BPA) will continue to contribute revenue to the federal government through taxes.

“The takeover will also have no impact on the workforce at Bintulu Port, which consists largely of highly skilled local staff,” he said while winding up the debate on the Bintulu Port Authority (Dissolution) Bill 2024 in Dewan Negara today.

The Bill, which aims to repeal the Bintulu Port Authority Act 1981 and dissolve the Bintulu Port Authority, was approved by a majority following a debate by eight Senators.

Also passed was the Declaration of an Area in Bintulu District to be a Federal Port (Repeal) Bill 2024 to repeal the Declaration of an Area in Bintulu District to be a Federal Port Act 1979 (Act 217) due to a government policy to change the status of Bintulu Port from federal to state.

“The provisions regarding liabilities are outlined in Clause 4 of this Bill, which stipulates that they will be subject to negotiations between the Federal Government and the Sarawak state government, with written consent.

“According to Clause 9, any liabilities in the form of unresolved court proceedings after the date of transfer will be settled by the Federal Government once the proceedings are concluded,” he said, noting that there is an ongoing court case involving the BPA.

The change in the status of Bintulu Port follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Transport Minister Anthony Loke and Sarawak Deputy Premier and Minister for Infrastructure and Port Development, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, on March 22.

Loke stated that the change in port status reflects the MADANI government’s commitment to uphold the spirit of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) and implement its provisions.

“Bintulu Port is expected to continue being a major port not only for Sarawak but also for Malaysia, as a leading LNG (liquefied natural gas) port, with the potential for further expansion to support the oil and gas industry in Bintulu and the broader industrial sector in Sarawak,” Loke said.