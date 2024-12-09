PETALING JAYA: A BMW owner fled a workshop in Taman Setia Tropika, Johor Bahru without settling a RM38,000 bill for upgraded accessories, leaving a mechanic and two of his staff injured.

According to New Straits Times, Johor Bahru (North) police chief assistant commissioner Balveer Singh stated that the incident occurred yesterday after the 40-year-old customer returned to the workshop to retrieve his vehicle.

ALSO READ: RTD issues major recall for over thousands of vehicles due to safety concerns

The man had left his BMW at the workshop on Saturday (September 7) for upgrades, including new tyres, sports rims and other accessories, which amounted to RM38,000.

The customer left his vehicle after agreeing to the price.

Upon returning with another man, the customer requested a test drive.

Sensing the possibility of the customer leaving without payment, the mechanic instructed his 23-year-old employee to accompany them.

During the test drive in Taman Bukit Kempas, the customer stopped the car and claimed there was a knocking sound coming from the booth.

When the worker opened the car door to check, the customer’s accomplice sprayed pepper spray at him before escaping.

The mechanic, who witnessed the incident, tried to stop the suspects by clinging to the side mirror at a traffic light, but narrowly avoided being hit.

A second worker, aged 29, gave chase on a motorcycle, but the BMW driver allegedly rammed into him, resulting in a fractured right arm and injuries to his knees and wrists.

He mentioned that the 23-year-old suffered eye irritations due to the pepper spray.

The total loss is estimated at RM43,000, and the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder, which carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Additional charges include Section 324 for voluntarily causing harm with dangerous weapons and Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.

Police are actively searching for the suspects and are appealing to anyone with information to contact investigating officer assistant superintendent Nazarul Izwan Abdul Manaf at 019-381 1817.