RTD issues major recall for over thousands of vehicles due to safety concerns

PETALING JAYA: The Road Transport Department (RTD) has announced a major recall involving several top vehicle brands, citing safety and technical issues.

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, RTD revealed that over 24,000 Toyota cars and 10,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles are affected by the recall, along with models from motorcycle manufacturers Honda and Suzuki.

“The manufacturers will be contacting the respective vehicle owners to schedule appointments and bring their vehicles in for inspection as part of this recall activity,” the statement read.

“This product recall is essential to prevent accidents caused by defects in the vehicle’s structure or equipment.

“Ensuring vehicle safety is crucial to guarantee a safe and comfortable driving experience for owners during their journeys.

“No owner would want to drive a vehicle with technical issues that could potentially endanger lives. The manufacturers will repair the defects at no cost to the owners,” it said.

“Cooperation between vehicle owners and manufacturers is hoped to ensure the recall process is completed quickly and efficiently.”

The Toyota recall includes the Vios model, manufactured between March 2023 and February 2024, affecting a total of 24,345 units.

As for Mercedes-Benz, the affected models include A 200, A 250, A 250 4Matic, AMG A 45 S 4Matic and other models produced between 2017 and 2024.

Motorcycles have also been included in the recall, with 2,022 units of Honda’s CBR250RR and CBR250S3A models, as well as 220 units of Suzuki’s V-Strom 800 DE and 125 units of the Burgman Street EX, manufactured between 2023 and 2024, also flagged for inspection.

The full list of affected vehicles is available on RTD’s official Facebook page.