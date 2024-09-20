BN never permitted any party to use its name, ‘dacing’ symbol - Dr Zambry

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) never permitted any party to use the party’s name or ‘dacing’ symbol without referring (the matter) to the coalition’s Supreme Council, said BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir.

He said BN also never discussed with or knew of measures taken by Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (TERAS), which tried to link itself with BN.

“The news report published in Utusan Borneo Online on Sept 17, headlined “TERAS mahu jadi parti politik terbesar di Sarawak” (TERAS wants to be the biggest political party in Sarawak), which tried to link Barisan Nasional with it (TERAS) is very regrettable,” he said.

The news report quoted TERAS chairman Affendi Jeman as saying that the party was transparent in fighting for the people, “with BN being the basis of TERAS’ struggles”.