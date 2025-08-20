J. Bruhin Muller Introduces New Luxury B3 NAD+ Serums with AI-Powered Skin Analysis

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach Newswire – 20 August 2025 - Luxury skincare J. Bruhin Muller today announced the launch of new concentrated serums and sumptuous crème, formulated with Vitamin B3 NAD+ and skin reviving peptides. These new, supercharged serums and luxurious crème help rejuvenate on a cellular level.

J. Bruhin Muller’s new B3 NAD+ Collection uses the latest in biotechnology to harness the revitalizing powers of the coenzyme, NAD+, and its precursor, NMN, to help restore function to skin cells. Cellular performance is reinvigorated, significantly slowing the signs of aging and improving skin health. Sapphire-hued blue copper peptides further enhance the essences with their youth-enhancing and skin-renewing properties.

“We have observed that high-end consumers expect to solve skin problems from the root. The global beauty market has a growing demand for Vitamin B3, NAD+ and NMN, and we will promote our products to all parts of the world.” says the spokesperson for J. Bruhin Muller.

Responding to the global demand for dewy and perfect skin, J. Bruhin Muller’s scientists transformed essence nutrients into micro-peptide molecules for superior moisture penetration and oil regulation.

J. Bruhin Muller believes everyone should experience the miraculous confidence that comes with feeling beautiful in one’s skin. They’ve developed three new formulations to enliven skin and spirit:

Youth Activating B3 NAD+ Serum: Enriched with a high-concentration of B3 NAD+ essence, this new serum repairs skin for an instantly brighter and more even tone. It can be applied in the morning and the evening to support cell turnover.

Revitalising Crème: This weightless formula uses polyglumatic acid to infuse skin with long-lasting hydration. Enhanced with light-reflecting properties, this crème delivers a luminous ceramic effect. Inspired by the pearlescent glow of the snow-capped Matterhorn in the Swiss Alps, it brings nature’s ethereal radiance to skin.

AH8 Potent Serum: Using Acetyl Hexapeptide-8, this ampoule essence calms reactive skin to reduce senstivity and bring back its natural healthy texture.

The amazing possibilities for a new breed of skincare are due to J. Bruhin Muller’s use of AI-powered 3D optical skin analysis technology. The 4K high-definition diagnostic device allows clinicians to provide the most personalized regimen of the appropriate products for clients’ best skin ever.

