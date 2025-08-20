Veterinary Emergency Centre Launches 24/7 Emergency Care for Pets Now Offering Small Animal Internal Medicine Specialty Service & HomeVet Services

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 August 2025 - To address the increasingly diverse medical needs of pet owners in Hong Kong, Veterinary Emergency Centre (VEC) is proud to announce the launch of two major new services: Small Animal Internal Medicine Specialty Service (Internal Medicine) and HomeVet Services, in addition to our existing 24-hour emergency and critical care. This marks VEC’s commitment to providing a one-stop, comprehensive healthcare solution for pets across Hong Kong, ranging from emergency care and advanced diagnostics to in-home palliative support — aiming to be the most trusted guardian of your pet’s health.

VEC has provided 24-hour emergency, critical care, surgery, outpatient, and hospitalization services for pets, supported by a team of experienced and dedicated veterinarians who remain on duty even during adverse weather. The centre is equipped with state-of-the-art medical facilities including operating theatres, intensive care, CT & X-ray Imaging, echocardiography, dental care, endoscopy, blood transfusion, oxygen chambers, and cryotherapy — ensuring precise diagnosis and treatment at critical moments.

Three Core Services for Comprehensive Pet Wellness

1. 24-Hour Emergency Care: Every Second Counts in Safeguarding Lives

As the frontline of veterinary medicine, VEC’s emergency services utilize a highly professional triage system to ensure that pets in critical condition receive prompt attention, maximizing the golden window for life-saving treatment. Our team of veterinarians and nurses is on-site 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and ready to respond immediately to emergencies such as gastric torsion, dystocia, foreign body ingestion, accidental fractures, hematuria, or urinary obstruction, arranging surgery whenever necessary. For pets requiring hospitalization, our dedicated nursing staff provide owners with daily updates, offering reassurance during anxious times.

Posey Leung, VEC Hospital Manager, shares “In veterinary care, our nursing team serves as the eyes and ears of our veterinarians, playing a vital role on the front lines. We continuously monitor the vital signs of hospitalized animals, quickly detect any changes in their condition, and accurately interpret monitoring data. In the emergency department, we gather medical histories, conduct initial assessments and triage, and determine the urgency of each case—all within minutes—to ensure critically ill pets receive the most timely and appropriate care.”

2. Internal Medicine: The “Sherlock Holmes” of Complex Pet Cases

Our newly launched Internal Medicine service is dedicated to tackling complex, chronic, and unexplained cases often referred from other clinics. Acting as the “Sherlock Holmes” of the veterinary world, our internal medicine specialists manage chronic conditions (such as persistent vomiting, diarrhea, and endocrine disorders), severe illnesses (like multi-organ failure or pancreatitis), and other intricate non-surgical diseases.

Fanny Cheung, VEC Assistant Operation Manager, explains “What distinguishes our internal medicine specialists is the time and depth they invest in understanding each pet’s medical history. We allocate up to one hour for every consultation, enabling thorough communication between the veterinarian and the owner to craft a highly personalized treatment plan and significantly improve the pet’s quality of life. Importantly, our specialist Dr. Koo is fluent in both Cantonese and English, allowing for direct, seamless communication with owners, removing language barriers and ensuring more accurate diagnoses.”

3. HomeVet Services: Reducing Stress with Care in a Familiar Environment

To meet the growing demand for flexible care, VEC has introduced HomeVet Services, bringing professional veterinary care directly to pets in the comfort of their own homes.

“Housecall services have become increasingly popular in recent years, as they effectively reduce the anxiety pets may experience in unfamiliar settings. This approach is especially beneficial for pets with mobility challenges or larger breeds, allowing them to receive care without the stress of travel. It also offers great convenience for households with multiple pets.” Fanny shares.

“By visiting pets at home, our veterinarians can gain a more complete understanding of their daily environment and habits, making it easier to identify potential health risks such as environmental allergens or unsafe toys. When a pet reaches the end of its life, we can also provide in-home palliative care, ensuring a peaceful farewell surrounded by family in familiar surroundings. Most importantly, if further diagnostics or intensive care are needed, pets can be seamlessly transferred to VEC’s 24-hour hospital, where our expert team provides continuous monitoring and advanced treatment.” Fanny adds.

VEC remains committed to ongoing investment in resources, combining a skilled professional team, state-of-the-art facilities, and compassionate service to provide Hong Kong’s pet community with the most trusted and reliable medical support.

Veterinary Emergency Centre (Belcher’s Street)

Address: Shop B2 & C, G/F, Luen Wai Apartments, No. 136-142 Belcher’s Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong.

Scope of Services: Provide 24-hour emergency, hospitalization services and veterinary housecall services. Offering professional support for urgent situations at any time.

Veterinary Emergency Centre (Davis Street)

Address: Shop C & H, G/F, Luen Gay Apartments, No. 9A-9C Davis Street, Kennedy Town, Hong Kong.

Scope of Services: Internal Medicine Specialty Service, a full range of surgical and orthopedic procedures as well as outpatient consultations.

General Enquiries: 2334 2334

Emergency calls open 24/7: 6828 6620

WhatsApp: 5599 1144

https://www.vec.com.hk/zh-hant

https://www.facebook.com/vec.vethk

https://www.instagram.com/vec.vethk

https://youtube.com/@vecvethk

