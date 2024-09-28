BN retains Mahkota seat with a landslide victory (unofficial)

KUALA LUMPUR: The unofficial results of the Mahkota state seat by-election today show Barisan Nasional (BN) retaining the seat with a landslide victory.

The victory was announced by UMNO Secretary-General Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki at BN’s Command Centre for the Mahkota by-election.

According to the unofficial results displayed, BN candidate Syed Hussien Syed Abdullah secured a resounding lead over Perikatan Nasional’s (PN) Mohamad Haizan Jaafar, with a majority of 20,609 votes after the counting of all 121 ballot boxes at 7.50 pm.

Syed Hussien polled 27,941 votes while Mohamad Haizan obtained only 7,332 votes.

The by-election for the seat, located in the Kluang parliamentary constituency, was held following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Sharifah Azizah Syed Zain, 63, on Aug 2.

In the 2022 State Election, Sharifah Azizah, representing BN, won with a majority of 5,166 votes in a four-cornered contest involving candidates from Pakatan Harapan (PH), PN and Warisan.