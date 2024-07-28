BN, UMNO need to counter negative perceptions by enemies - Ahmad Zahid

BAGAN DATUK: Barisan Nasional (BN) and UMNO need to work hard to address the negative perceptions thrown against them by their political enemies, said UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The Deputy Prime Minister, also the BN chairman, said if these perceptions are not addressed, refuted, and clarified, they will continue to linger in the minds of the people.

“We learned from the experience in GE-14 (14th General Election), that perceptions are deliberately thrown as a form of propaganda, not just to bring down in politics but also the party he leads, this is what happened to BN and UMNO,“ he told the media after opening the Bagan Datuk divisional delegates meeting here today.

Ahmad Zahid stated that UMNO members need to convey an accurate portrayal of the party’s actions because the people’s acceptance of the party, particularly among netizens, depends on the perceptions they receive.

“If there is a lot of negativity (perception), then it is negativity that will dominate the minds and souls of netizens, especially those who are anti-establishment,“ he said.

