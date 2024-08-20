Bodies of 2 women found in drain in Alor Setar

ALOR SETAR: The bodies of two women were found in a drain behind an abandoned building on the Sultan Abdul Halim Highway here today.

Both victims, who are believed to be related, were found lying on their backs with severe injuries on one of the victims.

A survey at the scene found the Kedah police contingent headquarters (IPK) forensic unit, along with a K-9 dog detection unit, conducting closer investigations.

The bodies of both victims were sent to the Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital forensics department here for post-mortem.

Meanwhile, Kota Setar police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad confirmed the grim discovery of the bodies and said further update on the incident will be provided later.

