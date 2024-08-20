ALOR SETAR: A foreign national has been arrested on suspicion of murdering his wife and daughter, whose bodies were discovered in a drain behind an abandoned building near Pekan Simpang Kuala yesterday.

Kota Setar district police chief ACP Siti Nor Salawati Saad said that police were informed about the bodies of a girl and a woman being found by members of the public at 5.04 pm.

“Investigations revealed that the two victims, aged 10 and 34, were fully clothed and found lying close to each other in a small drain without any identification documents. Both victims had wound marks on their necks and are believed to be foreigners.

“The bodies were subsequently sent to the Forensic Department of Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Alor Setar, for a post-mortem examination,‘ she said in a statement.

Based on police intelligence, a 34-year-old foreign man, who is the husband and father of the victims, has been arrested.

She said that the suspect was apprehended at the Bukit Pinang Mosque at 9 pm last night and will be presented to the Alor Setar Court today for a remand application to facilitate further investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

She also urged the public to refrain from speculating about the case, as such speculation could cause distress to the community.

“Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to come forward to any nearby police station or contact the senior investigating officer of the Kota Setar Criminal Investigation Division, ASP Faizul Izuan Harun, at 04-774 7222,” she added.