18-year-old’s education dreams stifled by parents’ financial demands

WHILE it is commendable to provide financial support to one’s parents immediately after completing secondary school, it is equally important to safeguard one’s own future.

An 18-year-old school leaver recently took to Threads to share her emotional struggle, revealing that her aspirations for higher education are allegedly being stifled by her parents’ increasing financial demands.

She claims to earn only RM1,700 per month, yet is expected to cover a significant portion of household expenses. By August this year, she is also expected to help pay her father’s road tax, estimated at RM500.

Initially, she planned to save RM600 a month towards her higher education. However, her mother allegedly insisted she reduce the amount to RM200 instead.

The teenager also claimed she is not allowed to obtain a driving licence or switch jobs, for fear she may end up earning less.

The post sparked a wider conversation on financial dependency, parental expectations, and a young person’s right to build a stable future.

Sympathetic to her situation, many users encouraged her to pursue further studies discreetly, criticising her parents for not prioritising her long-term wellbeing.

“It’s not wrong to help your parents, but don’t let them control you to the point of shutting down your chance at education,” one user advised.

“Sorry to say, but your parents are taking advantage of you. Why aren’t they paying for anything themselves? Do they even have jobs? Get out and continue your studies,” commented another.

“Try to be discreet. Not everything needs to be shared with your parents. You’re saving money because you know that if you truly want to help them, you need to first build something solid for yourself,” another remarked.