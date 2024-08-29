Body of RMN diver Arman San to be flown to Tawau

JOHOR BAHRU: An atmosphere of sadness enveloped the Forensic Medicine Department of Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here during the process of claiming the remains by the family of the late Leading Seaman I Aman San Hermansa who died in the rescue operation of KD Pendekar in Tanjung Penyusop yesterday.

It is estimated that a total of 100 people consisting of members of the deceased’s family including his wife, Norazliana Bakri, 25, friends as well as officers and members of the TLDM arrived at the department since 8 this morning.

The RMN hearse carrying the body of the deceased was seen leaving the grounds of the HSI Forensic Medicine Department at 12.45 pm after the post mortem process was completed.

Earlier, the deceased’s body was carried out by an RMN stretcher team as soon as the coffin was taken out of the Forensic Medicine Department room.

It is understood that the body will be taken by a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) plane from Senai International Airport here and then to Tawau Airport to be buried in Lahad Datu.

RMN in a statement yesterday said that the body of the late Arman San, 28, who served as a minesweeper of the team from the Diving and Mine Warfare Headquarters was taken to HSI for a post-mortem and later to Lahad Datu, Sabah for burial.

KD Pendekar sank during an operational cruise in the waters of Tanjung Penyusop after experiencing a leak believed to be due to hitting an underwater object on August 25.

However, the swift efforts of the maritime community managed to save all 39 crew members of KD Pendekar before the ship was completely submerged.