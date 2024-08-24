Body of suspected murder victim found in drain

SEREMBAN: The body of a suspected murder victim was found in a ditch behind a shop in Pekan Lama Nilai near here today.

Nilai District Police chief Supt Abdul Malik Hasim said a report was received at 12.25 pm on the discovery of the male victim, who is believed to be a foreigner in his mid-30s.

“The victim, who is light-skinned, short-haired, medium-sized and about 165 centimetres tall, was found unclothed and is believed to have died within the last 24 hours.

“An examination of the man’s body showed blunt trauma on the head and several parts of the body,” he said in a statement here tonight.

He said urged anyone with a family member or an acquaintance missing to lodge a police report.

Abdul Malik also requested the help of the public for any related information to contact the investigating officer DSP Md Nurazam Md Ghazali at 013-8005225 or any nearby police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.