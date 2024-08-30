Bomba halts SAR operation for sinkhole victim, to consider other methods

PUTRAJAYA: The Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) has determined that it is too risky to continue using diving methods in the search and rescue (SAR) operation for the Indian national who was swallowed by a sinkhole on Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur.

JBPM director-general Datuk Nor Hisham Mohammad said this decision was made after nearly 30 minutes of diving by two scuba divers at 4 am today proved unsuccessful.

He identified several risk factors, including strong underground water currents, limited space for rescuers and the presence of debris and hard blockages in the search area.

“After tactical discussions and feedback from the two divers who entered earlier today, I concluded that it is too risky to continue the diving efforts and physical search for the victim.

“We made several attempts from 5 pm yesterday until 1 am today to break through the backlog (blockages). However, it was found to be impossible - extremely difficult to break the solidified fats, which are like concrete blocks. Even pulling them with ropes using up to eight people was unsuccessful,“ he told the media after attending the JBPM monthly assembly today.

According to Nor Hisham, the diving method involving a firefighter and a sewer worker familiar with the design of the channels was employed after the water level was reduced using pumps.

“We entered about 20 minutes, 18 metres in, and found that there was no space for entry. The space was very narrow, and divers had to lie flat to enter.

“At the same time, the water level rose, so we agreed to withdraw the scuba team due to the high risks. That was the decision we made yesterday,“ he said.

Nor Hisham said JBPM also deployed two underwater cameras in the SAR area, and so far, the images captured include fragments of cloth that could not be identified.

“However, we cannot say if the pieces of cloth belong to anyone as various items are found in that space,“ he said.

