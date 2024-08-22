Boy found charred in house fire in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU: An eight-year-old boy was found dead in a fire at a wooden house in Kampung Telisai, Tungku here last night.

Lahad Datu Fire and Rescue Station chief Sumsoa Rashid said the body of a boy was found in a room by firefighters.

“Our station received a call at 9.46 pm and a team of 15 firemen with a fire engine rushed to the scene of the incident located about 55 kilometres from the town.

“At the incident scene, the fire brigade put out the fire with the help of the Felda Sahabat Volunteer Fire Team while three motorcycles were also destroyed in the fire,“ he said when contacted by Bernama today.

According to Sumsoa, the fire was brought under control at 10.54 pm and the operation was completely at 12.45 midnight.

He said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.