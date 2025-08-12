Brazil’s Lula and China’s Xi discuss BRICS and trade opportunities

BRASILIA: Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spoke with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday, his office said, adding the two spoke for an hour during which they discussed bilateral business and the role of the BRICS group of states.

“Both agreed on the role of the G20 and BRICS in defending multilateralism,“ the presidency said in a statement. “Both presidents also highlighted their willingness to continue identifying new business opportunities between the two economies.”

Lula said last week he would initiate a conversation about how to tackle Trump’s tariffs with BRICS nations, after Trump dubbed the group “anti-American” and threatened them with additional tariffs. - Reuters