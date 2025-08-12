Malaysia and Bangladesh sign eight MoUs to enhance bilateral ties

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia and Bangladesh have signed eight memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to boost cooperation in key sectors.

The agreements cover defence, energy, higher education, diplomacy, halal development, and private sector collaboration.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Bangladesh Chief Adviser Prof Dr Muhammad Yunus witnessed the signing ceremony.

The MoU on Defence Cooperation was signed by Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and Bangladesh Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain.

Another key agreement involves LNG, petroleum products, and related infrastructure, signed by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Higher education and diplomatic training agreements were formalised by Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Cooperation in the halal ecosystem was sealed through an Exchange of Note by Deputy Minister Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

Strategic research collaboration was established between ISIS Malaysia and the Bangladesh Institute of International and Strategic Studies.

Business sector agreements were signed between MIMOS Services and the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Trade between Malaysia and Bangladesh grew by 5.1% to RM13.35 billion in 2024.

Bangladesh is Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner in South Asia.

Key exports include petroleum products, palm oil, and chemicals, while imports consist of textiles and footwear.

Dr Yunus, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, is on a three-day official visit to Malaysia.

The agreements mark a significant step in strengthening bilateral relations.

Both nations aim to enhance trade, investment, and human capital development.

The visit underscores Malaysia’s commitment to deepening ties with South Asia. - Bernama