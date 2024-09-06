Bribery: Govt dept director released on MACC bail

KOTA BHARU: A government department director whose remand order to assist in a bribery probe ends tomorrow, has been released on bail by the Kelantan Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today.

State MACC director Rosli Husain confirmed the matter and said that the 58-year-old director who was remanded to assist in the investigation of a case of soliciting and accepting bribes amounting to hundreds of thousands of ringgit, was released on bail of RM20,000 in two sureties.

He said the suspect was previously investigated under Sections 16 and 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

The media previously reported that the 58-year-old director, who was arrested on June 5, was suspected of soliciting bribes as inducement for approving contract works for the department’s clients.