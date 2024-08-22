BRICS supportive of Malaysia’s wish to join the group - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) countries are supportive of Malaysia’s wish to join the grouping, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“We are very fortunate that they (BRICS members) are supportive of Malaysia’s application although it is yet to be decided whether Malaysia will join BRICS,” he told India Today Global in an exclusive interview.

The interview was held in conjunction with his three-day official visit to India which concluded yesterday.

He also told the interview that Malaysia is still in the early stage of the BRICS membership process, whereby country representatives will finalise direct participation during the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia.

“Malaysia will be a BRICS ‘partner country’ first before full participation is finalised,” he explained.

BRICS was established in 2009 as a platform for emerging economies comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2010. Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates were admitted into the organisation in January 2024.

Earlier, Anwar noted that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi has agreed to support Malaysia’s bid to join the group, reinforcing the growing collaboration between the two nations.

On June 18, Anwar confirmed that he had expressed Malaysia’s wish to join BRICS to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Meanwhile, on the cooperation between Malaysia and India, Anwar said Malaysia has prioritised strengthening its collaboration with India, namely in the fields of palm oil and emerging sectors like digitalisation and technology. Anwar reiterated Malaysia’s commitment to supporting India’s efforts to increase its palm oil production. “India has independent and professional views on palm oil and certain companies have conducted their research to defend their position (when it comes to palm oil),” he told India Today Global.

The prime minister was also asked about Malaysia’s first-mover advantage in the semiconductor industry.

“We have a first-mover advantage in the semiconductor industry and we have built an ecosystem in Penang,” he replied.