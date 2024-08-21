Brunei Crown Prince departs for home after five-day visit to Malaysia

SUBANG JAYA: Brunei Crown Prince Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah today departed for home after concluding a five-day official visit to Malaysia.

The special aircraft carrying His Royal Highness and his wife Her Royal Highness Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Sarah, as well as the entire Brunei delegation, departed from the Royal Malaysian Air Force Subang Air Base here at 3.30 pm.

Present at the sending-off ceremony was Deputy Minister at the Prime Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

During the visit, Prince Al-Muhtadee Billah who is also Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, also paid a courtesy call and held a closed-door meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya to discuss efforts to strengthen bilateral relations and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

On Monday, Their Royal Highnesses also visited the ‘Raja Kita’ Exhibition at the National Museum, which featured over 272 personal collections and items related to the Institution of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as well as personal collections of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the King and Queen of Malaysia.

In the afternoon, the Crown Prince also attended a meeting and high tea with multinational corporations in the federal capital.

The visit adds further significance to the enduring and close relationship between Malaysia and Brunei Darussalam, which is based on common heritage, culture and people-to-people ties, especially as both nations celebrate the 40th anniversary of their diplomatic relations this year.

In 2023, Brunei was Malaysia’s sixth-largest trading partner among the ASEAN member states, with total trade amounting to US$2.04 billion (RM9.31 billion).