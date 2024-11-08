Budget 2025: Debate session extended to 10.30 pm - Johari

KOTA BHARU: The debate duration for Budget 2025 which will be tabled on Oct 18 is likely to be extended, said Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul.

He said the duration for the Parliament session is usually from 10 am to 8 pm but during the presentation of Budget 2025 it would be extended until 10.30 pm.

“I will give as much space as possible to debate Budget 2025. If we now end at 8 pm during Budget time, we will probably extend it to 10.30 pm.

“Every Member of Parliament can speak in this debate and it is hoped that full focus can be given to Budget 2025,“ he said in a press conference in conjunction with the Working Visit Programme to the Kelantan State Legislative Assembly at the Kota Darulnaim Complex, here, today.

Johari also hopes that much larger allocations involving development can be presented in the 2025 Budget.

Also present was Kelantan State Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah.