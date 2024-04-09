Budget 2025: KPWKM proposes aid for single mothers seeking alimony in court

KUALA LUMPUR: The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) will propose assistance for single mothers seeking alimony payments from their ex-husbands in court as part of the Budget 2025.

Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri said this is one of the ministry’s wish lists following engagement sessions with stakeholders who requested support for underprivileged single mothers navigating the legal process to claim their rights in court.

“We have included this in the ministry’s budget proposal to support single mothers, especially those who are unemployed. Attending court sessions can be challenging for them, so we aim to assist,” she told reporters after launching the KPWKM@WPKL Community-Based Organisation (CBO) Directory here today.

In addition, Nancy said that elderly care is a key focus for the ministry in the Budget 2025, particularly in preparation for Malaysia’s anticipated transition to an ageing nation by 2030.

She said that the ministry is also proposing the establishment of centres to train parents with autistic children, aiming to enhance their understanding and ability to care for their special needs children.

At the same time, Nancy said the declining birth rate in the country is also one of the ministry’s focus in the budget, with the National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) set to intensify health programmes to encourage couples to have children.

Following discussions with the Malaysia Rare Disorders Society, she added that KPWKM is considering providing assistance to this community to help alleviate their burden.

In the Budget 2024, KPWKM was allocated RM3.52 billion, comprising RM3.25 billion for operating expenses and RM265 million for development expenditure.

Of this amount, the Social Welfare Department received RM2.4 billion to be distributed to over 450,000 individuals, particularly low-income households, senior citizens, children and persons with disabilities.