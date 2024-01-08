Buffalo farming in Lawas has potential for growth – Mohamad Sabu

KUCHING: The Agriculture and Food Security Ministry (KPKM) will visit a buffalo farm in Meragang, Lawas, in northern Sarawak as part of the Malaysia Agriculture, Horticulture, and Agrotourism Exhibition (MAHA) 2024, taking place from Aug 8 to 11.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, said the ministry aims to assess the potential of buffalo farming in the area and to assist in improving buffalo farming and milk production.

“With collaboration with universities, we (the ministry) will look into additional support to expand buffalo farming in Meragang.

“Currently, buffalo milk production in Meragang is around 15 litres per animal from approximately 300 buffaloes. After visiting the Lawas area, we will proceed to Miri for the opening of the Mini MAHA Carnival, to promote MAHA 2024,” he said after paying a courtesy call to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at Wisma Bapa Malaysia today.

“During my courtesy call, the Premier personally agreed to attend the large-scale MAHA 2024,” he said, adding that Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will also be attending the opening ceremony of MAHA 2024 at the Malaysian Agricultural Expo Park Serdang (MAEPS) from Sept 11 to 22.

MAHA 2024 will feature 150 participating companies from around the world, showcasing a variety of products and services, he added.