Bullying at school: MOE to ensure no case is swept under the carpet - Fadhlina

PARIT BUNTAR: The Education Ministry (MOE) will ensure no more cases of bullying at schools are swept under the carpet, said its Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Fadhlina said the ministry is giving full attention to this matter by enhancing guidelines for handling bullying incidents at MOE institutions, in collaboration with all agencies, including the police and school stakeholders.

“We also provide ample space to improve the capabilities and roles of counselling teachers and counsellors in schools. It is important to note that after we highlighted the need to take firm action on this issue, we received more complaints.

“This indicates that they are willing to speak up and share information with us. Therefore, we don’t want any more cases to be swept under the carpet when we can actually deal with them.”

She told reporters this after launching the Anti-Bullying Programme 2024 for the Kerian District at Sekolah Menengah Jenis Kebangsaan Parit Buntar here today.

Fadhlina further said that the Public Complaints Management System (SISPAA) is given the space to ensure that all complaints related to bullying incidents are handled with transparency and integrity, based on the approach adopted by MOE.

She also said that the Anti-Bullying Programme in schools needs to be expanded with the support of state education departments and believes that bullying incidents in schools can be more effectively addressed through education.

Commenting on the bullying case involving a female student at a secondary school in the Kerian district, Fadhlina said investigations and actions are being carried out by the school authorities based on MOE guidelines.

Prior to this, a one-minute and 21-second video went viral on social media, showing a 13-year-old female student being bullied by two 15-year-old female students from the same school.

According to Perak police chief Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, the June 14 incident was due to jealousy as the victim was accused of having a close relationship with the older girl’s boyfriend.