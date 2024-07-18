Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan to be tabled next week - Ahmad Zahid

PUTRAJAYA: The Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035, which can provide comprehensive success to the nation’s development from the Bumiputera economic perspective and benefit the holistic development of the country, will be presented at the Bumiputera Economic Council Meeting next week.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said that appropriate initiatives and strategies to be included in the plan were discussed at the Bumiputera Economic Council Steering Committee Meeting (Performance Management and Implementation Unit) (JPMEB) held at the Parliament Building, Kuala Lumpur today.

The meeting was also attended by Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, selected secretaries-general, and representatives of government-linked companies (GLCs). It was held following the organisation of the Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) 2024 in early March.

“The focus of this meeting was to discuss the draft of the Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan and to gain agreement on appropriate strategies and initiatives before they are presented at the Bumiputera Economic Council Meeting next week,“ he said in a statement via Facebook.

Ahmad Zahid said KEB 2024 has outlined several key focuses to empower the Bumiputera economy such as technical and vocational education and training (TVET), land management, wakaf, industrialising agriculture and livestock, establishing a gig economy commission, and the halal industry.