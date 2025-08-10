Hajiji urges public to respect Zara Qairina death investigation

TUARAN: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has urged the public to respect the ongoing investigation into the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir.

He emphasised the importance of avoiding speculation and relying only on credible sources for updates.

“The state government extends its sympathies to the family of the deceased. However, it is important that the public refrain from speculating. Let the legal process proceed as it should,” he said.

Hajiji spoke after attending the Bajau Samah Cultural Festival launch at Lok Batik.

The event was officiated by Sabah Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Musa Aman, accompanied by his wife, Toh Puan Faridah Tussin.

Tourism, Arts and Culture deputy minister Datuk Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan was also present.

The Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC) confirmed Zara Qairina’s body would be exhumed for further investigation.

The AGC stressed the need for a thorough probe by the Royal Malaysia Police.

On Monday, the teenager’s body was exhumed from Tanjung Ubi Muslim Cemetery in Kampung Mesapol, Sipitang.

It was then taken to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital for an autopsy.

Zara Qairina was found unconscious in a drain near a religious school hostel in Papar on July 16.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital on July 17. - Bernama