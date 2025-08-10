Kota Melaka digital library boosts IT access for B40 students

MELAKA: Students in the Kota Melaka parliamentary constituency, especially from B40 families, can now access modern learning tools through the newly launched Digital Library.

Kota Melaka MP Khoo Poay Tiong said the facility aims to bridge the digital divide for students lacking IT resources.

“This digital library serves as a platform for students to develop essential skills in computers, the internet, and digital applications,” he said.

The library will support STEM education for students from eight secondary schools in the constituency.

Khoo inaugurated the facility at the Kampung Tujuh Community Centre in Gajah Berang, with Kota Laksamana Assemblyman Low Chee Leong in attendance.

The library accommodates 100 students simultaneously, offering free internet, computers, and learning software.

Plans include partnerships with IT firms to provide coding workshops and tech skill programs.

“We aim to evolve this into an AI Library with industry collaborations,” Khoo added.

The initiative seeks to prepare students for future job markets through hands-on tech exposure. - Bernama