Businesses, organisations told to explore ultra-speed internet connectivity - Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian businesses and organisations are urged to explore the vast possibilities of ultra-speed Internet connectivity as well as take proactive measures to protect their digital assets, says Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the ultra-speed connectivity presented plenty of benefits and opportunities, as a fast and reliable Internet connection was the backbone for economic development.

“Ultra-speed Internet will increase productivity, efficiency, and innovation across all industries, such as e-commerce, agriculture, education, healthcare, finance and even government services.

“Services and production will be 10 times faster, if not more,“ he said during the showcase event of Malaysia’s first 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps) broadband connectivity by telecommunications and managed security services provider ViewQuest, today.

The minister said the ultra-speed connectivity demonstrated the advanced capabilities and benefits of 10 Gbps Internet and also a testament to Malaysia’s fast and reliable Internet infrastructure, and its game-changing impact on the digital future.

He noted that to support and manage ultra-speed Internet, there must be a highly trained and professional technical support team, and experts who could tackle potential cybersecurity risks.

Meanwhile, Gobind also highlighted that the Cyber Security Act was passed in Parliament in April while the amendments to the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Act 2010 were passed yesterday in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Laws and policies to safeguard all parties are extremely important as digital technology continues to evolve.

“We need to create digital trust as more and more multinational companies are investing heavily in Malaysia, setting up data centres and digital facilities to further spur the nation’s economy,“ he said.