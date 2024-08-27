PETALING JAYA: A 50-year-old businessman with the title of Datuk pleaded not guilty to three charges of defrauding two individuals of RM5.5 million for a non-existent highway project.

According to Harian Metro, Mohamad Feardaus Khairuddin is accused of deceiving two men into providing RM5 million for a bid on the Northern Expressway Alternative Road project, which does not exist. The fake project allegedly covered this route: Padang Besar-Bukit Kayu Hitam-Jitra-Padang Terap-Teloi-Kulim-Changkat Jering,

The incidents reportedly occurred in Seri Kembangan, Kajang, in November 2022.

The father of six also faces an additional charge of defrauding one of the same individuals of RM500,000 for a sales and service tax payment related to the project in December 2023 at a bank branch in Kajang.

Each charge carries a potential sentence of up to 10 years imprisonment, whipping, and fines under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Mohamad Feardaus appeared in the Sessions Court before Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud. Deputy Public Prosecutor Aida Khairuleen Azli requested bail of RM80,000, but defence lawyer R. L. Paniercelvan said his client had been a businessman for 10 years and was a sole breadwinner. Mohamad’s passport had also expired, and bail was requested at RM40,000 instead.

The court set bail at RM50,000 with one surety and ordered the accused not to contact any witnesses, particularly the complainant, either directly or through a third party.

The case will be mentioned again on September 27.