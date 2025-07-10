RWG and Visa launch ‘Vacation Vibes’ with exclusive perks for cardholders

KUALA LUMPUR: Resorts World Genting (RWG) has teamed up with Visa to launch the ‘Vacation Vibes’ campaign, offering exclusive benefits for Visa cardholders.

The initiative provides discounts on hotel accommodations, dining, and select concerts at the Arena of Stars, reinforcing RWG’s commitment to enhancing guest experiences.

Genting Malaysia Berhad stated that the partnership leverages Visa’s global network to deliver seamless, contactless transactions and real-time rewards.

Visa cardholders can enjoy up to 25% off stays at premium hotels, including Crockfords, Resort Hotel, and Genting SkyWorlds Hotel, until November 1.

Dining discounts of 20% are also available at participating outlets such as Old Friends Restaurant, Harry Ramsden, and Park Avenue Lounge, with a minimum spend of RM200 per receipt.

Alternatively, spending RM500 at Burger & Lobster unlocks the same benefit.

Spencer Lee, RWG’s Executive Vice-President of Sales, Marketing, and Public Relations, highlighted the campaign’s focus on delivering exclusive privileges and seamless experiences.

“This collaboration ensures our guests enjoy unforgettable vacations at Resorts World Genting,“ he said.

Visa Malaysia’s Head of Sellers, Lim Gaik Lin, emphasised the value of the partnership, stating, “By working with RWG, we provide Visa cardholders unmatched convenience, security, and added perks with every transaction.”

RWG, Malaysia’s leading integrated resort, boasts over 10,500 rooms across seven hotels, alongside gaming, theme parks, retail, and convention facilities.

For details, visit rwgenting.com or its official social media channels. - Bernama