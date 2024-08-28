Businessman pleads not guilty to cheating charge

KUALA LUMPUR: A businessman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of cheating an agricultural company owner out of more than RM300,000 four years ago to obtain lease land in Negeri Sembilan.

Ahmad Faizal Ismal, 35, is accused of deceiving Tan Beng Wee, 43, regarding the acquisition of agricultural lease land from the state government in Tampin. This deception led Tan to deposit over RM345,000 into the accused’s bank account and provide RM5,000 in cash, under the false belief that he was securing the land.

The alleged offence took place at a law firm in Jalan Cheras on Nov 24, 2020. The accused is charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which provides for a prison sentence between one and 10 years and whipping and is also liable to a fine, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Amir Haniff Ahijman offered bail of RM70,000 in one surety with the additional condition that the accused’s passport be surrendered to the court until the disposal of the case.

Lawyer Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, who represented the accused, appealed for a lower bail on the grounds that his client had cooperated well throughout the police investigation and did not object to the additional conditions set by the prosecution.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed the accused a bail of RM50,000 in one surety with additional conditions applied by the prosecution and fixed Sept 30 for the mention of the case.