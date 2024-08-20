CAAM urged to address regulatory gaps on foreign-registered aircraft - Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Anthony Loke hopes the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) will address regulatory gaps involving foreign-registered aircraft operating in the country following the Elmina incident last year.

Loke said the recent report released by the Air Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) had identified deficiencies in regulations concerning foreign-registered aircraft operating as general aviation rather than commercial flights.

“Regarding enforcement, I leave it to CAAM to conduct further investigations to determine whether the aviation company violated our civil aviation regulations or laws.

“These general aviation companies are not typical passenger alines, so their operations differ. There is indeed a need to tighten regulations on foreign aircraft, which may be owned by foreign companies and not licensed in Malaysia.”

He said this during a press conference after the signing ceremony of the Sale and Purchase Agreement for Parking Spaces between Malaysia Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and Coronade Properties Sdn Bhd here today.

Loke said CAAM is conducting a study on the matter, with findings expected to be presented to the ministry by the end of this year.

On Aug 16, CAAM said it has started a comprehensive review of Regulation 147 of the Civil Aviation Regulations 2016 pertaining to the operation of foreign-registered aircraft in general aviation.

Its chief executive officer Datuk Captain Norazman Mahmud said the review is in line with the safety recommendations provided by the AAIB and the proposed new regulations are expected to be published by end of 2024.

In the Aug 17, 2023 incident, a Beechcraft Model 390 jet en route to the Subang airport crashed near Elmina, Shah Alam, Selangor, killing 10 people.