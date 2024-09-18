Cabinet agrees to maintain existing policy on halal certification applications – Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The Cabinet meeting today agreed to maintain the existing policy regarding applications for the Malaysia Halal Certification (SPHM), Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Halal Industry Development Council chairman, said the policy, overseen by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and State Islamic Religious Councils (MAIN) or State Religious Departments (JAIN), has been voluntary since its introduction in 1974 and further reinforced by the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

“The existing policy remains unchanged and is open to any industry that is prepared to comply with all the requirements, standards and regulations of Malaysia’s halal certification.

“Obtaining the SPHM offers added value to its holders, demonstrating their high level of commitment to maintaining halal certification standards,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Zahid also said that JAKIM is urging industry players to apply for SPHM, as it assures confidence and draws Muslim customers to dine at their establishments without doubt.