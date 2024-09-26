Cabinet fully backed decision to cancel Berlin trip for 68 officials -PM

KUALA LUMPUR: The decision to cancel the plans of a ministry and government agency to take 68 staff members to Berlin for an exhibition received the full backing of the Cabinet ministers, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He added that entering the second year of his administration, no minister or political party leaders in the Unity Government had ever disputed any of his governance-related decisions.

“In these two years, my team in the Unity Government and I have never had any minister or leader who disputed our decisions (such as) firstly, (projects) must be tendered, there must be no leakage.

“And recently, I slammed a government agency that wanted to send 68 people to an exhibition in Berlin. I received the full support of the Cabinet. This means that this is the first time in history that the Prime Minister has said there is no need to go,” he said.

He said this at the Ilmuan MADANI Forum (FIM) here tonight.

The Prime Minister said he had to be stern about the matter to ensure such practices are not repeated.

“Why did I have to do that? Because my colleagues give me their full backing. We also monitor ministers who want to go,” he said.

Anwar also reminded the Cabinet ministers to always be open to listening to new views and not be bound by the cocoon of old thinking.

“It is necessary for continuity. Without the injection of new ideas, we will be in a comfort zone, our approach is restricted. As such, we may not be able to grow.

“We must explore new disciplines, including digitalisation, artificial intelligence (AI), engineering and mathematics,” he said.

Anwar reaffirmed his commitment to addressing the issues related to GISB Holding Sdn Bhd (GISBH) without compromise.

“I am resolute; I will not yield. If compromise is required, then my role as Prime Minister is meaningless,“ he stated.

The FIM initiative, inspired by the Prime Minister, serves as a crucial platform for uniting scientists, industry leaders and community representatives to tackle critical issues affecting the public.

Moreover, FIM promotes inclusive intellectual dialogue, enabling diverse perspectives from civil society, academia and industry to guide the country’s leadership in developing effective future policies.

Also present were Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek and Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.