Cable car operator denies link to technician’s fatal fall at Gunung Machincang

ALOR SETAR: The operator of Langkawi cable car, Panorama Langkawi Sdn Bhd (PLSB), has clarified that the technician who plunged at a height of 40 meters from the safety railing of a glass deck onto the slopes of Gunung Machinchang yesterday, was not the company’s employee or contractor.

In a statement today, PLSB, which operates Langkawi SkyCab said the media reports referring to the victim as a cable car were incorrect.

According to the company, its services were operating as usual yesterday and no maintenance work was scheduled at the time.

“We would like to emphasise that all maintenance work at Langkawi SkyCab adheres to the stipulated standard operating procedures.

“For example, if work needs to be done on high ground, the staff must undergo training and possess a working at heights certificate, as well as be equipped with full personal protective equipment (PPE),” said the company.

PLSB expressed sympathy over the incident and offered its cooperation and assistance.

Yesterday, it was reported that a technician died after falling from a height of about 40 meters on the slopes of Gunung Machinchang in Langkawi around 12.15 pm.

The victim, Khairul Nizam Jaafar, 41, was reported to have fallen while he was at the safety railing of a glass deck at another tourist attraction operated by a different company.